Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 8: Aditya Roy Kapur talks about Ananya Panday; Arjun Kapoor spills interesting beans about relationship with Malaika Arora; top 5 moments

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is back with a new episode on a fresh Thursday! Karan Johar's chat show is one of the most loved shows among entertainment lovers as Bollywood actors spill a lot of beans about their personal and professional lives. The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was graced by two handsome actors of Bollywood - Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. Aditya opened up about his dating rumors with Ananya Panday while Arjun candidly spoke about his relationship with Malaika Arora. They also shared their feelings about box office failures and more. Here are the top 5 moments from the 8th episode of KJo's KWK8.

Here are top 5 moments of Koffee With Karan 8 eighth episode

1. Aditya Roy Kapur blushes while talking about Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur came and no discussion about Ananya Panday? It's impossible. Karan Johar asked about his dating rumors with Ananya. The Aashiqui 2 actor blushed at the statement of Ananya 'Coy' Kapur and said, "Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies. I'm Aditya 'Joy' Kapur as of now. I'm quite joyous."

When KJo said what the first word came when he said Ananya, Aditya said, "Pure joy, bliss."

The fun fact is that Aditya was blushing the whole time while talking about his rumored ladylove Ananya Panday.

2. Arjun Kapoor candidly speaks about his relationship with Malaika Arora

While Aditya is lip-locked about his rumored relationship with Ananya, Arjun Kapoor is candid about his relationship with Malaika Arora

Advertisement

Stressing on how he is out with his relationship, Arjun stated, "There's a life." When asked if he is thinking of taking his relationship a further step ahead, the actor said, "I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space."

He further added, "I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."

3. Aditya Roy Kapur reveals if he feels objectified by his sexy persona

Aditya is known for his chiseled physique apart from his acting. When Karan Johar asked if he feels objectified by his sexy persona, the actor said, "I don't feel like I fuel that fire that much. I mean it's not like I am sitting around, posting these thirst traps that often. I am more often posting pictures of sunsets and weird songs (laughs). It's not a game I've mastered by any stretch of imagination. I look at it as a positive. I think it's a positive thing."

He further added, "As far as the recognition for the work is concerned now I've done enough work over the years. I don't feel like it has something that hinders the perception of the work that I do. I think it only adds to it."

4. Arjun Kapoor gets candid about box office failures

Arjun opened up about his box office failures during the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan 8. He said, "There is so much adversity I've faced, Karan, in my entire life. I think I have spoken on this couch before about many aspects of my life I also look at the positives I have had this opportunity. I have done well when I started. I'm the first actor in my generation to deliver a 100-crore film with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala that was 2 States. I have seen the high. I've done a film like Ki and Ka that did well where I played a house husband. I've done all kinds of work and worked with so many people."

Advertisement

He continued, "So I have to look at the positives and understand this is a phase. Your selection can go wrong. The audience can change and they can change the way they feel about you. You have to keep being honest and sincere and keep trying as long as you're being given opportunities. Sometimes you'll be given opportunities in a mainstream way and sometimes you have to find the correct film. There are so many examples in the past where when you look at all the big stars, they have had phases. Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point in time. Eleven, twelve flops I think he spoke about it."

Arjun said, "I've been part of films that didn't pan out but I didn't do them with the intent of making bad films. They just turned out to not be the best. You can't control the box office, unfortunately. I'm patient, my time will come. All the wrongs can get right with one Friday but I've to just keep at it and not get discouraged."

5. Aditya Roy Kapur reveals what would be his dating app bio

During the rapid-fire game, KJo asked what would be Aditya Roy Kapur's one-liner bio on a dating app. The actor who is rumoredly dating Ananya, said, "Nature lover." He also added that the most attractive thing about Ananya is her "sense of humor."

Meanwhile, the 8th episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Aashiqui 3: Mukesh Bhatt regrets announcing the Kartik Aaryan starrer this early; here's why