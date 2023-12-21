Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 9: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty open up on kids’ acting plans, Gadar 2 success, Cirkus failure; TOP 6 moments

Another Thursday brings another new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8! The ninth episode of Karan Johar's chat show was graced by Bollywood's dynamic duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The Singham Again stars opened up about various topics and spilled a lot of coffee on the couch.

They talked about their 20 years of friendship and collaboration and discussed Gadar 2's massive success, Cirkus's failure, nepotism, struggles, how the young generation of actors overthink a lot, and many more. While Ajay opened up on how he's quieter at home than Kajol, Rohit talked about his son and wife. Let's take a look at the top 6 moments from the ninth episode of KWK8.

Here are top 6 highlights from Koffee With Karan 8's ninth episode

1. Ajay Devgn gets candid about nepotism and struggles

In the ninth episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty discussed a lot of topics and one of them was nepotism.

Reacting to nepotism, Ajay said, "People don't realize that the generations have worked and worked very hard to reach till here. It's not an easy story...The struggle is the same for everyone and you have to work hard. Everybody has to do that." Revealing how both his ankles are broken, the actor shared, "People don't see that part of your hard work. They just think 'They get everything handed to them.' We don't."

2. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty open up on their kids' acting plans

During the episode, the dynamic duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were asked about their children's plans and whether they want to enter the acting career or not.

Talking about his daughter Nysa Devgn, Ajay said, "Right now she doesn't want to be (come into the acting world). I don't think she wants to be but tomorrow if something changes they will run a 20-year-old interview that Ajay Devgn said this but right now, there is zero percent chance."

Speaking about Rohit's son Ishaan, the director said, "Yes, he wants to be in movies. He's made up his mind. He has to go through that whole format like I am going to take my car back from him and everything. He has to go through that struggle."

3. Rohit Shetty talks about Cirkus failure

Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, and Radhika Bangia was a commercial failure. Talking about his 2022 film, Shetty said, "When Cirkus didn't do well, Anupam Kher came to my office. He's a friend and we've worked on one film and one very good thing he said, 'After a point in your life when you've worked so much, it's the event that fails, it's not you.' And yes, we went wrong and it was a film made during the pandemic and was made before Sooryavanshi was released. Somewhere I, as a director went wrong with that film, and good it was a small film that went wrong with, not a big one."

4. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty react to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 succcess

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was released in 2023 and became one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Reacting to the massive success of the sequel to Gadar, Karan Johar said, "That's just a phenomenon beyond and I think somebody can make like a documentary on the making of Gadar because I believe that no one had that kind of faith initially that would think that it would open to 40 crores and do over 500 crores of business and Sunny Deol, 66 years old."

Rohit said, "I think that was one film (Gadar 2) which every one of us was happy about. For Gadar, for Sunny (Deol) Sir."

Ajay shared, "In fact, I told Sunny also all the chains all over the city, theater chains all over the city, people celebrated, and they had a get-together and they were so happy about it."

5. Ajay Devgn shares why he is not spotted in shows often

When KJo asked why he does not attend shows, and functions often, the Singham Again actor shared, "I've always been like this. Initially, people thought I'm arrogant but now they know I am like this. I have this discomfort, I would say of mingling with people and just chatting and talking. I would like to meet people but when it's personal and private and quiet. Otherwise, I feel very awkward. If I decide to also go out somewhere in the evening for a get-together, by evening, I start falling sick also (laughs) and if I'm genuinely sick, Kajol will turn around and say, 'You're purposely doing it.'"

6. Rohit Shetty reveals how Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn react to success

During the episode, Rohit revealed how Ajay and Salman Khan react to success and both the actors are quite similar to it. The director laughed and added, "I talk about him (Ajay) to my friends and my team members about Ajay and Salman (Khan). If the film is a blockbuster, they are sitting outside in their van and chilling and if it's not well, they are sitting outside their van and chilling on shoot. It doesn't bother them at all."

Meanwhile, the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 starring Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

