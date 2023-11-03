Koffee With Karan 8 Guest Reveal Promo: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor spill the beans; Ananya Panday feels like Ananya 'Coy' Kapur

Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8 premiered recently and so far two episodes have dropped. Recently, its guest reveal promo was released and it featured some interesting moments from the forthcoming episodes featuring Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Alia Bhatt.

Koffee With Karan 8 guest reveal promo out

Today, on November 3, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the guest reveal promo of his popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8. The video gives us a glimpse of the upcoming episodes that feature names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

At one moment, Kareena and Alia 'spill the beans' as Bebo asks KJo what he does when he wakes up. In response, the director says, "Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies." Kareena also calls herself a 'director's actor' to which Karan says, "You're a nobody's actor, you are your own actor."

In the same promo, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also appear together. Karan asks the Simmba actress about the one thing Ananya has that she doesn't. In response, Sara says, "A Night Manager." This leaves Ananya blushing and she reacts. Panday says, "I feel like Ananya 'Coy' Kapur." This was an obvious and not-so-subtle hint that she might be reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

Karan captioned the video, "A lot more is brewing and it’s all happening on the Koffee couch!"

Check out the promo!

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared in a recent episode

In the maiden episode of season 8, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared for the first time as a couple. In the second episode, we saw the sibling duo of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The duo spoke about the issue of nepotism. Sunny said, "Now I've come to the conclusion that it's just stupid." According to him, people tend to use the term out of anger or because they can't achieve something, using it as a scapegoat.

All the latest episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

