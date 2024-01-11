Koffee With Karan 8: Hema Malini had a surprising reaction to being invited to the show with Jaya Bachchan

Koffee With Karan is one such show that has its own fan base. People love to watch Karan Johar get candid with his guests on the couch. From talking about their professional lives to spilling beans about their personal lives, each episode is filled with loads of entertainment. Well, in the latest Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman episode, apart from the divas revealing about their lives, it was KJo as well who revealed a fun fact about Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Karan Johar reveals Hema Malini’s reaction on being invited to KWK with Jaya Bachchan

During the episode, Neetu Kapoor mimicked Zeenat Aman and entertained everyone. It was then that the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress shared that she could even mimic Hema Malini quite well. Hearing Hema’s name, Karan Johar went on to make a fun revelation. He shared that he had approached the Sholay actress to appear on one of the episodes of this season with her co-star Jaya Bachchan from the same film. To this, the dream girl had quite a fun reaction.

Karan Johar added that he had called Hema Malini and said that he wanted her to come on the show with Jayaji. To this, the actress replied, “Jaya Prada? What do we have in common?’ KJo then quipped that he instantly took Jaya Bachchan’s name to which Hema replied, “yes, she I know.” The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director further said, “You have done a very big film and she asked which film? So, I said Sholay and she replied that time she was always on the top with a lamp, I hardly met her (laughs). She is hilarious and candid to another level. I don’t think she knows how to say a lie at all.”

Neetu Kapoor talks about Jaya Bachchan’s relationship with paparazzi

In the episode, while talking about the airport looks, Karan Johar pointed out that Neetu Kapoor is quite friendly with the paparazzi which is completely the opposite of Jaya Bachchan. We all have often seen the Sholay actress getting angry at the paparazzi who try to click her pictures and ask her questions at random places. Reacting to this, Neetu Ji shared a smile and added, "I feel Jaya Ji does it on purpose. She did it once. Now she does it on purpose, she is not like that. She is so lovely. They (paps) enjoy and she enjoys it, so I think they are all in cahoots."

Neetu Kapoor shares marriage tips for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

During the fun rapid-fire round, KJo asked Neetu Kapoor, "One thing from your marriage that you want Alia and Ranbir to take from you." The veteran actress shared, "Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe."

Neetu Kapoor would recruit Deepika Padukone as her fashion stylist

Neetu Kapoor selects her fashion stylist, fitness expert, and social media coach on Koffee with Karan 8. In the recent episode, in a playful segment, Karan Johar asked Neetu to recruit actors from the film industry for various jobs. Host Karan Johar posed the question to Neetu ji, "Who would you recruit as your fashion stylist?" to which she instantly responded, “Deepika Padukone."

