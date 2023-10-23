Koffee With Karan 8: Here’s when and where you can watch first episode ft. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The popular and much-awaited talk show Koffee with Karan is all set to return with its eighth season. Just a few hours back, the promotional teaser was dropped introducing the guests for the first episode and as a pleasant surprise it is none other than the IT couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The fun-filled teaser promises the couple will make some really honest confessions, enough to increase the anticipation. Now that the excitement is already high, Karan Johar has yet again teased the fans with a reminder of the date for the show's premiere.

Where and when to watch Koffee with Karan 8 episode ft Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ace filmmaker and show host for Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar sent the internet into a state of frenzy after dropping the teaser of its first episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The first episode of KWK8 will premiere at 12:00 a.m. from October 26 onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.

Announcing the same, KJo took to his Instagram handle and shared the update as he wrote in the caption, “Keeping it h*t & happening for this episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8 with none other than @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent”

About the first Koffee With Karan 8 episode teaser

Remarkably, the teaser for the power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone features the duo twinning in stunning black outfits. During the conversation, KJo can be seen asking Deepika if she would ever date Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer’s character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) to which the actress quips, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa.”

In addition to this, Deepika was further asked about her views on the actor she shares the best onscreen chemistry besides Ranveer. The actress names actor Hrithik Roshan, her co-star in the forthcoming highly-anticipated, Fighter. Furthermore, Ranveer also confesses proposing to Deepika in 2015, fearing anybody else might propose to her, while Deepika refers to it as ‘advance booking.’

Needless to say, the video clip gives an enchanting glimpse from the couple’s candid confessions to sizzling chemistry. The teaser was shared with the caption, “They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!"

