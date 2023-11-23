Koffee With Karan 8: How did Alia Bhatt react after being confirmed for SOTY? Karan Johar reveals

The fifth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8 just dropped. With Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan on the couch, the trio discussed the time when they shot together for the film Student Of The Year. During the chat, KJo also revealed how Alia Bhatt reacted when he informed her that she was part of the movie.

This is how Alia Bhatt reacted after being confirmed for Student Of The Year

It’s Thursday and time to switch on the TV, grab a bowl of popcorn, and watch the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The filmmaker welcomed his favorite students, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, and spoke about their journeys from Student Of The Year to their happy lives. Alia Bhatt was also part of a conversation.

The trio took a trip down memory lane and discussed the time when they worked together on SOTY. That is when Karan Johar revealed that Alia Bhatt burst into tears when he informed her that she was in the film. KJo said, “When I went to the van and told her that she’s on (confirmed in the film), and then I said ‘I’m directing the film’. She burst out crying and the first thing she said is ‘Can I eat a cupcake’?”

Alia Bhatt’s special message for Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan

Since the two actors who made their film debut with SOTY were on the show along with the film’s director Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt had to make a special appearance. A pre-recorded video of her was shown in which she shared three facts about Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Talking about Varun, she said that he calls 'buh-na-nuh.' “Number 2, he is very sweet. Whenever he gets a call from a family member or his aunt or any other relative, he says, 'Pairi pauna' so he answers the phone and does not say hello and says, 'Pairi pauna.' He is very competitive, especially with me,” she added.

Sharing three unknown facts about Sidharth, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “He's actually a really good singer. Number 2 is Sid doesn't party at all but he is one of the best people to get a party started. Also, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party,” Alia giggled.

