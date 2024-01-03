Koffee with Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor finds dating actors ‘chaotic’; says they get ‘competitive’ and ‘weird’

The next episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is poised to make its debut at midnight, and the promo hints at a conversation brimming with sizzling moments and fiery gossip. The spotlight will be on the divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, as they dish out insights into both their professional and personal lives. It's been revealed that Janhvi discussed her experiences with dating actors and expressed that navigating those relationships can be quite chaotic. Janhvi further unveiled that actors tend to get competitive and take on a weird dynamic.

According to IANS, the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 featuring the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, unravels Janhvi's perspective on dating actors. Host Karan Johar delved into Janhvi's philosophy, where she expressed reservations about dating actors, believing such relationships to be “turbulent.”

In response, Janhvi Kapoor shared, "It is chaotic for sure. Vanity is such a big part of this profession. I am extremely vain; this profession is where you need to be obsessed with yourself at all times. It consumes you."

The actress emphasized the importance of being with someone who is comfortable allowing you to have your moments. However, Janhvi highlighted the challenges of dating actors, saying, “But I find with actors, they get very competitive and very weird.”

When Karan asked if she would never date an actor given her current comfort, Janhvi explained that the inherent "tension" in such relationships is something she finds difficult to handle. She expressed a preference for undying devotion and the expectation of reciprocal devotion, noting, “When you are in the same profession, it is difficult. Specifically in this profession.”

The grapevine has been buzzing with rumors about Janhvi Kapoor's romantic involvement with Shikhar Pahariya, fueled by their frequent public appearances and playful banter on social media. The KWK promo hinted at a potential confirmation of their relationship.

Janhvi, in a surprising revelation, shared that she has Shikhar on speed dial and affectionately referred to him by her nickname for him. For the complete scoop and to unravel the details of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s conversation, don't miss the full episode streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on January 4.

