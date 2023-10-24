Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol and Rani Mukerji to grace Karan Johar's show together after 16 years?

Kajol and Rani Mukerji are two of the most influential actresses in Bollywood. Both have enjoyed a long career spanning decades in various acclaimed movies. Now, it has been reported that the duo will be returning to Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan after nearly 16 years. Let's find out the details.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji to appear on Koffee with Karan

According to India Today, Kajol and Rani Mukerji will be returning to Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan season 8. The duo have given their nod to shoot an episode together. Both Rani and Kajol, who are distant cousins, had last appeared on the show in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan. This will be the first time they will appear after its second season. This season is reportedly focusing on family members.

Shah Rukh Khan is also set to reportedly appear with Suhana Khan on the show. On the other hand, names like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, and his brother Bobby Deol are also set to appear on the show.

About Koffee With Karan 8

The first episode of this season will feature none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Their promo was recently released and it has been well received. Announcing the news, KJo took to social media and wrote: “Keeping it h*t & happening for this episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8 with none other than @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent”

In the teaser of the DP and Ranveer episode, Johar asks Deepika if she would ever date Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer’s role from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). In response, the actress says, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa.”

The opening episode of season eight will premiere at 12:00 a.m. on October 26 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

