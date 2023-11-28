Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol influenced Karan Johar to hangup on Ranveer Singh mid-shoot; find out what happened

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, longtime friends and collaborators of Karan Johar, were featured. The episode promised to be entertaining as the duo discussed films, shared anecdotes, and participated in the quiz round. During the episode, Kajol made Karan Johar hang up on the call from Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar and Kajol engage in a fun banter related to Ranveer Singh

In the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the sister duo Kajol and Rani Mukerji will be appearing on the show.

Speaking about the same, Karan Johar mentioned, “Already when we started, Rani said “Why did you pick up Ranveer Singh’s call? We are here.” You screamed at him for no reason.”

To this Kajol humorously responded by saying that she didn't yell at him for no reason, they were both waiting for him to end the call and start the show. She found it a bit excessive and unprofessional. She said, “Not screamed at him for no reason, we are both waiting for you to put the phone down to start the show. That's a bit much, it's highly unprofessional. I just want to tell you that. FYI. And I said bye very sweetly.”

Karan Johar then chimed in and added, “But obviously, he was looking hot!”

Work front of Kajol

Kajol made her OTT debut in 2021 with Tribhanga and later appeared in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also played a lawyer in the legal drama series The Trial. Currently, Kajol has started filming for the upcoming OTT film Do Patti.

More about Koffee with Karan Season 8

Karan Johar's talk show has showcased well-known pairs such as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday. In the upcoming episodes, audiences can anticipate appearances from couples like Kajol-Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty.

To add freshness to the season, they've introduced various segments such as the Imposter game, Koffee Wrecktangle, Kwiz & Tell, and Ask Me Anything With Karan, all while retaining the familiar rapid-fire round.

Season 8 of Koffee with Karan is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

