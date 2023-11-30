Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol thinks Rekha is ‘Queen’, says THIS about Ranveer Singh and Govinda

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 is all things fun. You can hear Kajol and Rani Mukerji being playful with Karan Johar, pulling his leg while showering lots of love on him. During one of the segments of the show, Kajol also gave titles to other Bollywood stars like Rekha, Govinda, and Ranveer Singh. Read on!

Kajol bestows Rekha, Ranveer Singh, and Govinda with these titles

It’s already the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. During the latest chat, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the two dynamic divas of Bollywood, arrived in style. As Karan Johar spoke to them about their personal and professional lives and their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, their film together, he also conducted a rapid-fire round.

During the segment, the filmmaker gave some titles and asked Kajol to give to them who she thinks deserve it the most. Firstly he said ‘Queen’. The actress was quick to crown veteran actress Rekha with it. Next up was ‘Hero No. 1’ and the name that immediately popped up in her mind was senior actor Govinda. The third one was ‘Total dhamaal’. Kajol couldn’t think of anyone but actor Ranveer Singh who would be perfect for this title.

To the sets of the show, Rani arrived wearing a lime-colored dress with ruffled sleeves, an open hairdo, and a no-makeup makeup look. Kajol also looked stylist in her maroon-hued one-shoulder floor-length dress.

Kajol’s disclaimer about herself

Among the many fun moments that happened in the show was the rapid-fire round that made the guests gasping for air. The filmmaker quizzed Kajol and asked her to share a disclaimer if there would be one for her. Responding to him, she said, “Believe me because even when I’m joking, I’m telling you the truth.”

Kajol on her relationship with Rani Mukerji

One of the many interesting facts that unfolded on the show was that back in the 2000s, cousin sisters Kajol and Rani didn’t talk much to each other. Speaking about it, Kajol said, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

When Rani was asked the same question, she responded by saying, “Because I have known her as a kid and she was Kajol didi for me and it was a bit stranger. I guess when you grow apart you really don’t know the reason why because you don’t meet that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. But Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family. So, it was a bit strange.”

