Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol thought someone was pranking her when Mani Ratnam called her during KKHH narration

Kajol is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. She has had a career that is rare to replicate for any actress to this date. The DDLJ actress will be appearing in an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8 with Rani Mukerji. During the episode, an interesting anecdote involving the actress and Mani Ratnam was shared.

Kajol received call from Mani Ratnam during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai narration

Kajol and Rani Mukerji will be appearing in an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8. In it, KJo revealed how Kajol received a phone call during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's narration with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress thought that she was getting pranked when Mani Ratnam called her.

Karan said, "I still remember the day I narrated the film to Shah Rukh Khan and you. We were at Shah Rukh Khan’s old house at Amrit Apartments. We were sitting in his room which is right next to the terrace. You were crying, Shah Rukh Khan was looking at you thinking you lost the plot. I was crying while narrating the film, you were crying while hearing and he was just thinking that both of us were mad.

He continued, "And at that point of time, I remember you got a call, in the midst of this from Mani Ratnam to whom you said “Who?’ He said I am Mani Ratnam speaking and you were like “Yeah, and I am Tom Cruise'' and put the phone down. Mani Ratnam had called her for Dil Se. She didn't believe it was Mani Ratnam and she thought someone was playing a prank.”

Kajol wants to work with Mani Ratnam

Last month Kajol gave an interview with Film Companion where she shared her desire to work with Mani Ratnam. The actress stated that she loves his aesthetic and loves him as a director. She said she believes he will "take something really really new and nice out of a performance from me."

Workwise, Kajol was recently seen in the web series The Trial and in the anthology film Lust Stories. She will be next seen in Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture Do Patti. Apart from that, she is also doing Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

