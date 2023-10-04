Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar announces premiere date of new season; says ‘I’m going to invite…’-WATCH

No escape, no getting away! This time around, the chat will be edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations. The producer, director, show anchor and actor Karan Johar is back with an all-new season of Koffee with Karan Season 8. This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles. Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no-filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season.

Karan Johar announces Koffee With Karan Season 8

Karan Johar shared a hilarious promo announcing Koffee With Karan Season 8. In the video, he is seen lounging on the couch, when his 'Konscience' comes to meet him. "Did someone put something in your coffee the last season?" asks his Konsciene, further adding the conversations during last season were so 'meh'. "You could've called it Kold Koffee With Karan," he roasted. He further went on, "Were those 'cheese' jokes with your nepo babies supposed to be funny? Every episode was the same. A 50-year-old man asking 20-year-olds about their sex lives. Lame! Is it because you don't have a sex life of your own?"

Post that, Karan Johar starts brainstorming, and says, "I'm going to invite the newest married couple in town,” to which his Konsciene mockingly asks, "And what? Play rapid pheras with them?" KJo then adds, "I won't call star kids, I'll call star gandkids. I'll invite cricketers! No, never never." Sharing the promo, Karan wrote, “Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8!” He then wrote that Koffee With Karan season 8 will stream from 26th October on Disney+ Hotstar. Check out the promo below.

Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan season 8

Director and show anchor, Karan Johar said, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and alot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8”

