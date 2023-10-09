Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar brainstorms on guest list; considers calling his 'enemies'-WATCH

Karan Johar is a successful director, writer, and producer in Bollywood. But he is also known for getting the best out of all the people he interviews in his popular chat show Koffee with Karan. Now, KJo is coming up with its much-awaited eighth season. Recently, he shared a hilarious promo of the show in which he is talking to his 'Konscience.'

Karan Johar brainstorms guest list for Koffee With Karan Season 8

Today, on October 9th, Karan Johar shared a hilarious promo for Koffee With Karan season 8. In it, KJo gets a call from none other than his 'Konscience' as the two brainstorms on the guest list. The My Name Is Khan director considers calling his enemies, to which his Konscience says that the season will go on till he is 80 years old. He then speaks about not calling star kids this time around. His Konscience then hilariously states that then there won't be any season eight. Towards the end, Johar expresses his interest in calling single people and getting them married. The director gets a stark reminder that he has matched everyone already and he is the only one left.

Check out the promo:

Karan Johar recently announced Koffee With Karan Season 8

Last week, KJo recently an announcement video on social media for the eighth season of Koffee with Karan. In it, his 'Konscience' comes to meet him and aks: "Did someone put something in your coffee the last season?" He then calls the last season 'meh'. "Were those 'cheese' jokes with your nepo babies supposed to be funny? Every episode was the same. A 50-year-old man asking 20-year-olds about their sex lives. Lame! Is it because you don't have a sex life of your own?", his Konscience continues to roast. Koffee With Karan season 8 will premiere on October 26th on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the new season, the director said: “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and alot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch."

