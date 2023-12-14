Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar breaks silence on reaction to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's episode

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 returned with another two dapper boys of Bollywood-Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. From heartfelt to candid conversations, the episode had it all. In the eighth episode, while Aditya reacted to his dating rumors with Ananya Panday, Arjun poured his heart out on dealing with box office failures and much more. In addition to this, the show host and the latter also discussed trolling and Karan Johar confessed that the reaction for the first episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh ‘angered’ him.

Karan Johar reacts to reaction Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone episode received

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8 continues to generate buzz on social media. The show began with the power couple-Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gracing the couch. The star couple went on to make several revelations and confessions. Nonetheless, the episode received an extreme reaction on social media.

Thus, reacting to such reactions, Karan Johar in the latest episode stated that he feels it was one of the most ‘honest’ and the ‘heartfelt’ episodes he did with Deepika and Ranveer. He said, “I think all three of kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that the episode angered me, and the reaction angered me.”

Advertisement

He further continues, remarking, “I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're f*cking talking about some nonsense. I am like, ‘What do you know about somebody else’s personal life and marriage?' Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f*cking middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up.”

In addition to this, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director also addressed getting ‘sexuality shamed’ and about being a single parent, his fashion choices and much more. To this, he opined, “But at the end of the day, you have to develop the thickest skin.”

The brand-new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 streams every Thursday midnight on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 8: Aditya Roy Kapur talks about Ananya Panday; Arjun Kapoor spills interesting beans about relationship with Malaika Arora; top 5 moments