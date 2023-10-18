Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar gives glimpse of new couch and set ahead of premiere in BTS video

Karan Johar is undoubtedly enjoying a splendid phase in his career. Following the success of his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebrating 25 years in the film industry, and securing a National Award, he has yet another treat for audiences. The much-loved talk show, Koffee with Karan, is gearing up for its eighth season premiere, promising an array of celebrity gossip as stars take their turns on the infamous couch. Karan has heightened the anticipation by releasing a behind-the-scenes video, offering a sneak peek into the sets, featuring the new couch and the coveted Koffee hamper.

Karan Johar shares BTS from Koffee with Karan Season 8 sets

On Wednesday, October 18, Karan Johar treated his Instagram followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of the sets for the upcoming Koffee with Karan Season 8. The video showcases the dedicated efforts of the team as they meticulously work on assembling the iconic talk show's sets. Viewers are treated to visuals of the familiar Koffee wall, the winning hamper, the signature coffee mug, and the new white couch adorned with famous words from the show and pop culture terms. The video concludes with Karan declaring, “And we are back.” In the caption, he wrote, “For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee With Karan before we start brewing!”

Take a look!

The rumored guest list of Koffee with Karan Season 8

According to an India Today report, the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan is set to feature the duo of talented actresses and sister-in-laws Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have also been rumored to make an appearance on the show.

Previously, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the actor-director duo of Singham Again, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty, have already shot an episode for Koffee with Karan. As per a source, Ajay and Rohit recently concluded the initial schedule of their eagerly awaited film, Singham Again, and took some time to shoot an episode for Karan Johar’s talk show. The pair, known for their close camaraderie, filmed the episode at YRF studios in Mumbai. Their time on the show was filled with enjoyment and fun, as they delved into their priceless friendship during the conversation.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar thought Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol would ‘throw him out’ post KKHH narration; recalls casting Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji