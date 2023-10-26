Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar recalls anxiety attack at NMACC event, reveals how Varun Dhawan helped him

Trigger warning: This article contains references to depressive episodes and anxiety attacks

Filmmaker Karan Johar commenced his career by marking his directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and has been unstoppable since then. The director also came up with his talk show Koffee With Karan, which became a huge success right away. Recently, the eighth season of the highly anticipated show began streaming, with the first episode starring power couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and it observed Johar opening up on a depressive episode that he underwent during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch earlier this year. He also revealed how actor Varun Dhawan came to his rescue and discussed it at length.

Karan Johar opens up on his tussle with depression

During the recently launched Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar opened up on his struggles with depression, after Deepika Padukone was questioned about it in the first episode. The filmmaker recalled an incident wherein he was seated beside Padukone and actor Farhan Akhtar in a helicopter while they were coming back from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party back in 2017. He further recalled how the actress broke down and cried during the journey.

Discussing the same, Johar recalled how he held her hand throughout the journey and how he thought to himself ‘I don’t even know how this feels’.

However, the filmmaker further opened up on his own battle with mental health issues that he faced later as he noted, “I think there were three tough years of the pandemic and there was trolling and I didn't realize that I was trying to be tough and resilient and brush things under the carpet.”

Discussing the topic further, the director recalled an incident that had occurred at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, and noted, “The legit attack I had was at the NMACC launch,” as Ranveer Singh gave a shocked expression.

Karan Johar recalls when Varun Dhawan came to his rescue at the NMACC event

Discussing the incident in detail, Johar further added how actor Varun Dhawan came to his rescue after he began sweating. He recalled Dhawan holding his hand and checking on him after his hands began to tremble, after which he took the director to a room and made him do breathing exercises as he thought he was getting a heart attack.

“I got out of my long and elaborate jacket and I left in half an hour. I just went to my bed and wept. I just cried and I didn't know why I was crying,” Karan said and added that he consulted a psychologist post the depressive episode and noted that he is doing fine now.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 1: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s dreamy Maldives proposal to unseen wedding video; top 5 highlights