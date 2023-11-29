Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar recalls attending Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra’s wedding amid 2 States release

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to deliver another entertaining episode as the host, Karan Johar, welcomes his first leading ladies, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, to the infamous couch. The promo has provided a tantalizing glimpse into their engaging conversation. It has now been revealed that Karan spoke about Rani's wedding with Aditya Chopra, recalling attending the ceremony amid the release of his film 2 States.

Karan Johar recalls leaving for Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s wedding on 2 States release weekend

The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8 featuring the talented actresses and cousins, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, promises to be an exciting one. Rani is set to don a lime-colored dress, while Kajol will shine in a maroon-colored gown. According to IANS, Karan Johar delved into the topic of his best friend Aditya Chopra and his wedding to Rani, during the conversation.

Addressing Kajol, Karan shared that she knew Aditya before Rani and referred to Aditya as his best friend in the whole wide world. He humorously stated that Rani and Aditya pioneered the concept of destination weddings for movie stars.

In a playful tone, Karan added, "I don't even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later." Karan elaborated on Aditya's threats, recounting how Aditya warns him against sharing the annual Diwali photograph they take together.

Karan shared Aditya's words during his wedding: ”‘Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you, if I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication at that time newspapers were still dominating.’” Reflecting on that time, Karan admitted to feeling hyper and hysterical.

Karan Johar confessed lying to his mother as he recalled the time around April 2014 when his film 2 States, starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, was about to release. Karan revealed that he had to abandon the film's release and come up with a fabricated reason to attend Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's wedding. He mentioned, "But everyone was like ‘On release weekend, why are you going to Manchester?’ I was like, ‘I have to go, I have to go.’"

The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 will drop at midnight on November 30, on Disney+ Hotstar.

