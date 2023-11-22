Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar reveals Sidharth Malhotra nearly broke Varun Dhawan's nose while filming SOTY

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan began their acting journey in 2012 with the movie Student Of The Year. Since then, they have taken different paths in their careers and appeared in various films. Interestingly, the two actors are set to share the Koffee With Karan 8 couch together. During the episode, Karan Johar revealed how Sidharth Malhotra nearly broke Varun Dhawan’s nose during the shoot of the film.

Sidharth Malhotra nearly broke Varun Dhawan’s nose during Student of the Year

During the upcoming fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Karan Johar revealed that while filming for Student of the Year, Sidharth Malhotra nearly broke Varun Dhawan’s nose in an action scene. He recalled Alia Bhatt then screaming which made him think that she is overacting in the scene. He further recalled that when he went to the hospital, interestingly, Varun’s family was more concerned about Sidharth than him.

Speaking about the same, Karan Johar said, “I remember when Sid nearly broke your nose in the fight sequence of Student of the Year. Your nose was bleeding, I remember Alia started screaming and I was like why is she overacting so much. She was screaming loudly, when I went to the hospital, Varun’s family were only worried about Sid. They were like yeh Varun ki galti hogi, yeh extra enthu hogaya hoga. They were like, is Sid okay? Tell him not to worry.”

To this Varun Dhawan chimed in and jokingly added, “I think they wanted to hit me for a while.”

About the upcoming KWK 8 episode’s promo

On the popular Koffee couch, Varun Dhawan dressed in a cool black outfit with a leather jacket, while Sidharth Malhotra exhibited his style in a blue blazer paired with a white t-shirt and jeans, exuding charm.

In the episode’s promo, Karan Johar humorously refers to the SOTY boys as "Kens without their Barbies." While introducing them, the host-filmmaker says, “While the world sees them as ideal husbands, on his couch, these boys are nothing but Kens without their Barbies.”

