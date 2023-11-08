Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills about tiffs with Kajol-Kareena Kapoor Khan; here's what happened

The well-liked talk show is returning with its favorite host Karan Johar for Season 8 of Koffee with Karan. In the third episode, you can catch Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as guests, after having guests like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol in previous episodes. In the upcoming episode, Karan Johar spilled beans on his fights with his close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol.

Karan Johar talks about his fights with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol

In the much-awaited upcoming third episode of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, during a candid conversation with the guests on the couch Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Karan opened up on his fights with his closest friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol. He said, “Twice in my life, I had differences with close friends of mine.”

Speaking of his fight with Kareena Kapoor Khan, he mentioned that in 2003, for a year and a half, they didn't talk. The reason was a film, specifically Kal Ho Na Ho. They both didn’t talk until his father was diagnosed with cancer, which prompted her to finally call him. He added, “She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again. ”

He then spoke about his fight with Kajol years later which was an “emotional bond” and mentioned that they had drifted apart and thought their bond would not be the same anymore, however, both of them coincidentally reconnected. He recalled messaging Kajol when his babies were born, even though they hadn't spoken in two years. He sent her pictures of Yash and Roohi. He added, “I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done.”

About Koffee With Karan Season 8

Season 8 of Koffee with Karan is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has some of the most prominent stars from the Indian film industry, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and more. This lineup makes us excited to watch their episodes.

