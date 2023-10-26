KWK 8: Karan Johar tears up on watching Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding video; admits he ‘felt so alone’

Koffee With Karan season 8 has finally premiered, and the first episode featuring Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was a rollercoaster of emotions. It was fun and hilarious, with exciting revelations, but also had some heavy, emotional moments. Much to the delight of their wide and dedicated fanbase, Ranveer and Deepika unveiled their wedding video for the first time, nearly five years post their opulent Lake Como, Italy wedding. Their wedding video left Karan Johar emotional, and he took a moment to express that while he was happy for DeepVeer, he felt so lonely at the same time.

Karan Johar tears up after watching Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s dreamy wedding video played on Koffee With Karan 8, and Karan Johar was also watching it for the first time. The video was full of happy and loved-up moments, and by the end of it, Karan Johar was seen getting emotional. He said, “God! There’s a line in my film ki aisa lagta hai ki mere dil ka pet bhar gaya hai (my heart is full).”

On seeing KJo tear up, Ranveer and Deepika got up to hug him tightly. The filmmaker admitted that while he was extremely happy that Ranveer and Deepika found each other, he couldn’t help but feel lonely at the same time. “I am not in a relationship and I am kind of single. It just makes me feel like what I am losing out on not being in one,” said KJo.

Karan Johar expresses that he feels lonely and wants to manifest this kind of love

Karan Johar further added, “You don’t have a partner of your own to share the nothings of your day with. And every day, I wake up and a little part of me feels that vacuum,” Karan Johar admitted. He said that while he has his kids Yash and Roohi, and his mother, he misses having that ‘soul connection’ with someone.

“I have my kids and mom but when I see this and I see you, and I know relationships are tough, but that soul connection with a person that you can wake up with, hold their hand, and see your day through tough times. I don’t think I’ve had a moment like this on my own show. I felt so happy for you and I felt so alone yet. I hope this manifests into, I hope I have a story to tell,” said Karan.

He further added that he is aware Ranveer and Deepika’s relationship isn’t easy, given that they are such huge Bollywood stars and the world’s gaze is on them. “You two make it seem like it's pure. And it seems like it's coming from a place of truth. And that's everything,” he said.

Koffee With Karan 8 premiered on Disney + Hotstar last night.

