Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar wants to remake THIS film with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor

The first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 hit the screens, living up to its reputation for fun gossip and captivating revelations. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the star couple, brought their charm to the iconic talk show, delving into personal anecdotes. From their dating escapades to the marriage proposal, showcasing their wedding video, and more, the episode was a delightful package of entertainment. Adding to the excitement, Karan Johar disclosed a fascinating desire to remake the classic movie Sangam with Ranveer, Deepika, and Ranbir Kapoor in the cast.

In the rapid-fire round of Koffee with Karan 8, Ranveer Singh was posed with the question of which male actor he'd be open to being cast in a love triangle involving him and Deepika Padukone. Quick on his feet, Ranveer responded with "Ranbir." He then playfully nudged Karan Johar about his idea of making Sangam with the three of them, saying, "Dinge maarte ho tum Karan Johar banate kuch nahi ho. ‘Violent action banaunga, massy action banaunga tumhare saath’" (You are always boasting, Karan Johar, but making nothing concrete. 'I'll make a violent massy action film with you').

Amused by Ranveer's banter, Karan expressed that he could still make Sangam. Seizing the moment, he asked, "Sign it?" and Deepika promptly replied, "Done." Karan then said, "I'm dying to…”

For those unfamiliar, Sangam was a romantic drama released in 1964, featuring Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar in the lead roles.

Ranveer Singh recently captured hearts with his mesmerizing Kathak sequence in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, set to the iconic song Dola Re Dola. In the rapid-fire round, when asked which male contemporary he'd like to recreate the sequence with, Ranveer's response was "Ranbir."

In the film, Ranveer performed the sequence alongside actor Tota Roy Choudhury, earning widespread acclaim. Viewers lauded the powerful message of talent transcending gender boundaries. Ranveer was paired opposite Alia Bhatt in this cinematic venture.

