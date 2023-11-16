Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Jeh ‘Toofan mail’; Alia Bhatt recalls his playdate with Raha

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8 with her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and spilled some beans on her personal and professional lives.

Khan, who is a doting mother to her children Jeh and Taimur, also discussed the nature of her two children and said that Jeh is the naughtier one among the Khan siblings. Alia Bhatt too recalled a hilarious incident when she took Raha for a playdate with Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed son Jeh in 2021, calls him ‘Toofan Mail’

The two actresses were seen sharing the Koffee couch and having a fun chit-chat with the Koffee King. While Bebo has been on a marathon toward success ever since she made her debut, on the personal front, she is the most loving mother to her two sons. During her recent appearance in an episode of Koffee With Karan, the actress spoke about the personality of her two kids.

Kareena described her son Jeh as a storm compared to her firstborn Taimur, who is very quiet. She said Jeh keeps the house lively and chaotic. Kareena also discussed the junior Saif Ali Khan's love for food and his enjoyment of the lavish lifestyle.

“Jeh is a complete Toofan Mail. Like my mom used to say 'you're a Toofan Mail.' So he's like a Toofan Mail. The whole house is upside down because he's like cartwheeling. And he's very shaukeen (passionate), he wants to eat food and wants to sit with us and eat,” said Kareena.

Karan also intervened and asked the Jab We Met actress, “So he’s a Kapoor?” and Bebo replied to him by saying, “Yes, he’s a Kapoor.”

Alia Bhatt recalls when Raha and Jeh met…

During the episode, Alia Bhatt also pitched in the conversation and recalled when she brought Raha to Bebo’s house and how Jeh would give her toys and then take them away.

"I remember that one time I brought Raha to your house for a playdate. And Jeh was just going on bringing his toys and handing it over to her. And then taking it away from her and running away. Saif was like 'Give it to her! This is your sister. Let her keep it,'" recalled Bhatt.

