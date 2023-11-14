Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan hasn't watched any of her films because of THIS reason

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is getting more thrilling with each episode, and the next one is expected to be even more exciting. Karan Johar will be hosting the dynamic sisters-in-law, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two actresses are set to bring their charisma to the candid discussions, ensuring some interesting revelations. In the upcoming episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she feels anxious when she watches her films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she hasn’t watched any of her films

In the highly anticipated upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, hosted by Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt spilling the beans on many things. While sharing various revelations, Kareena also mentioned that she feels nervous when she sees her movies and mentioned that she hasn’t seen any of her films. She said, “I feel anxious when I see myself. I haven't seen anything of mine, I just feel like I am at a place where I am very happy, very calm, very relaxed and everything is going well and I feel that if I start watching myself and judging.”

Alia was astonished by Kareena’s confession and commented, “It's so surprising, you are the epitome of confidence.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fight over Raha

In the eagerly awaited next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt opened up about her family dynamics with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Amidst the revelations, Alia mentioned that they value the moments spent with their daughter whenever they can take some time off. However, a playful disagreement arises between them as they vie for quality time with their little one, Raha Kapoor.

She playfully revealed, “Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It's like now you have her, now give me.” Offering a playful solution to their friendly tussle.” To this, Kareena Kapoor Khan chimed in, saying, “That’s the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each.

More about Koffee with Karan Season 8

The talk show has already featured pairs like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday. The upcoming episodes are eagerly anticipated, featuring the pairs of Kajol-Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty.

Introducing a new flavor to the season, they've brought in new activities like the Imposter game, Koffee Wrecktangle, Kwiz & Tell, and Ask Me Anything With Karan, all alongside the iconic rapid-fire round.

Make a note on your calendars for the highly awaited Koffee with Karan Season 8 episode featuring Alia and Kareena, scheduled to premiere on November 16 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

