Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan says she wants to unfollow her BFF Karan Johar for THIS reason

One of the much loved chat show Koffee With Karan 8 has been generating huge buzz on social media ever since its first episode. As of now, the power couple Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Deol brothers, Sunny Deol - Bobby Deol and the third episode was graced by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Now, after three successive entertaining episodes, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the forthcoming episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. In the episode, Kareena expresses her wish to unfollow her BFF Karan Johar!

The much buzzed, Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8 is all set to treat fans with the brand-new episode. This time, the couch will be graced by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar’s pout selfies have been the talk of the town for the longest time. While many people love these pictures and shower their love, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a different opinion.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I think these days, with that backdrop of your terrace, Balenciaga Sweatshirts and Givenchy and this and that you. Everybody is going crazy. I am only firing him by sending messages saying, what are you doing? I am unfollowing you now if you continue this, your photo-shoots from the top angle with those bada glasses.”

According to the exciting line-up of guests, apart from the mentioned above, this time the Koffee couch will be graced by some more of the top talents from Indian Film Industry including Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to name a few, leaving fans wanting more and more.

The season 8 of the chat show will be introducing new unseen, unheard segments as the producer, director, actor, and show host Karan Johar is set for unfiltered and candid conversations. From the iconic rapid-fire segment to new additions like the Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz and Tell and Ask Me Anything with Karan, this season promises to bring fans closer to their favorite stars.

With new episodes dropped every Thursday at midnight at 12:00 a.m., Koffee with Karan Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

