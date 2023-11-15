Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor raises ‘roast to friendship’ in new PICS with Alia Bhatt-Karan Johar

The most loved B-town divas Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to share the famous Koffee couch on filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Bebo has shared some photographs with sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt, and the host of the show, to raise a ‘roast’ to the trio’s friendship. Alia Bhatt additionally dropped pictures with the trio along with a quirky note. Take a look inside.

Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, whose Koffee With Karan episode will premiere on Thursday, share photos with Karan Johar

Taking to her Instagram account this afternoon, the Jab We Met actress shared some pictures of herself from Koffee With Karan. She also shared an image with the Koffee King himself and Alia Bhatt and the photo exudes their loving bond.

Bebo, who is known for her witty and fun-loving nature, also gave a quirky caption to the photographs as she wrote, “A ̶t̶o̶a̶s̶t̶ roast to friendship and more #KoffeeWithKaran.”

Alia Bhatt too, shared a series of pictures, and in one of them, she can be seen striking a pose with the director and Bebo. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "and that’s the tea… i mean Koffee."

Here's how fans reacted to the actress' posts

After the B-Town divas dropped the pictures on their social media accounts, their fans were left totally amazed. While a fan was in awe of “BEBO SUPREMACY”, another fan exclaimed, “Just looking like a wow.”

Meanwhile, some comments on Alia's post read, “So beautiful”, “Stunning aliaa” and “Cutieeee.”

Work front of Kareena Kapoor

Having debuted with Refugee, Kapoor has a career span of about two decades. Post her debut, the star flaunted her acting skills in several movies including Jab We Met, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Veere Di Wedding, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 Idiots, and many more.

Recently, she was seen in Jaane Jaan, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Released on Netflix earlier this year, Jaane Jaan saw Bebo in an intriguing avatar. Notably, it was also the adaptation of 2005’s Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

Up next, she will be seen in Singham Again. Her first look as Avni Bajirao Singham was released recently, leaving the internet abuzz. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh alongside Kapoor.

