Koffee With Karan 8: Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi; 8 sibling duos we would love to see

The highly anticipated chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan 8 dropped its first episode on Thursday. While fans are getting over the sweet and witty moments from its first episode featuring power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, KJo in his Instagram live session teased the audience by announcing that the next episode will feature a sibling pair. This little hint has already sent social media into frenzy wondering who could actually be the next guests. So, here we’ve prepared a list of sibling pairs we would surely love to see gracing the show.

Bollywood siblings we would love to see in Koffee with Karan 8

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the cutest sibling duo in Bollywood. From Sara annoying her brother with her hilarious ‘knock knock’ jokes to sharing sweet posts for each other on social media, we think it would be a treat for fans to watch and know them better.

However, Karan Johar today has denied that it’s not Sara and Ibrahim in the next episode, but we can hope to see them in at least one of the episodes.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

The two diva sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are often seen creating quite a stir on social media with their tantalizing posts. Though both have been each other’s pillar of support, Janhvi has been in the industry, and Khushi is set to step into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. So, the chat show hosted by KJo can be a major ice-breaker between the beautiful girls and fans.

One can really be hopeful of seeing them because one of the fans during Karan’s live session made a guess if it’s Janhvi or Khushi in the next episode and he said, “Not confirming not denying it”.

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are also among the popular star kids who often manage to create enough buzz on social media. While Suhana is still active on social media, Aryan likes to keep his life lowkey. So, it would be great to see the two of them speaking their heart out on the popular talk show.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

The strongest of the sister bonds in Bollywood are Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. The two are often seen hyping up each other and sharing sweet posts on social media for each other. Well, how much of a treat would it be to see these Bhatt sisters spilling each other’s funny yet cute childhood memories?

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

It goes without saying that Arjun Kapoor is a caring and protective brother to his sisters. The doting sibling bond of this handsome actor with Anshula Kapoor can make for a wonderful episode; with Anshula sharing an unseen side of the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been a fan favorite forever. It's been a while since we’ve seen them in an interview together, so why not, this time?

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

The Royal siblings of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan had earlier graced the show in the second season in 2007. It’s been really a long time! With both the actors moving ahead in their lives, one can really expect to have some sweet stories spilled by Soha and a bit of humor added by Saif.

Kajol- Tanishaa Mukerji

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are rarely seen on a public platform, and that too for an interview. So, we would love to see these beauties gracing the show.

Which sibling duo are you excited to watch, feel free to share with us in the comments section!

