Koffee With Karan 8: Kriti Sanon to grace Karan Johar's chat show? Mimi actress drops hint

Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan has been a huge success ever since it was launched. Notably, the director recently came up with the upcoming season of the highly anticipated show, starring the most loved couple in Bollywood - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

While several celebrities will be seen spilling some beans about their personal and professional lives on the coffee couch, it seems like actress Kriti Sanon is next on the list as she dropped a hint at it earlier today on her social media account.

Is Kriti Sanon set to appear on Koffee With Karan 8?

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the Mimi actress shared a video as she can be seen taking and relishing a sip of her morning ‘coffee’.

It seems like the actress is dropping a hint about her appearance in Johar’s talk show as she wrote in the caption, “All coffee lovers! You know what I mean..”

When Kriti Sanon delved into male and female-centric films

During an interview with Film Companion earlier, Sanon discussed at length how male-centric movies are provided with a certain budget and are positioned in a manner that they end up earning a lot.

She further compared it with female-led movies and stated how the positioning in such films is different.

“She said, "It's a bit of a circle because the male-led films are budgeted and positioned in a very larger-than-life grand-scale kind of format and they end up earning that money and I feel like someone needs to take the front and the risk on positioning a female-led film on that scale," said the actress.

She further mentioned the example of RRR, calling Ram Charan’s entry in it “aspirational” and stated how female-centric movies become bounded in terms of the project’s profit-earning manner and its positioning.

Work front of Kriti Sanon

Sanon was recently seen sharing the screen space with Tiger Shroff in Ganapath and the dystopian sports action movie also starred actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Notably, up next, Kriti is all set to step her feet into the shoes of producer with the movie Do Patti, and Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that the project will mark the reunion of her and Kajol after a gap of eight years post Dilwale.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 1: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s dreamy Maldives proposal to unseen wedding video; top 5 highlights