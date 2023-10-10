Koffee with Karan 8: Name-dropping Alia Bhatt to matchmaking; 5 avoidable repeats to dodge for Karan Johar

Our favorite celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is returning with yet another season, and we can’t keep calm! Karan Johar will be back with Koffee With Karan season 8, which will premiere on 26th October, and we are hoping the conversations will be edgier, crazier, and unfiltered, with a whole lot of revelations. While we are eagerly waiting for the all-new season, there are a few things we certainly don’t want Karan Johar to repeat this season. Before Koffee With Karan 8 premieres, let’s take a look at what these things are!

Fewer promotional appearances

During Koffee With Karan season 7, it was not tough to predict the actors who would make it to the guest list. That is because the celebrity pairs who would end up on the show were usually there to promote an upcoming film. For instance, in the last season of the show, we saw Laal Singh Chadha actors Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan make an appearance together, while Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the couch during the premiere episode. While starring on the show to promote a film is a good strategy to create hype, it also robs the audience of potentially better or new pairs of actors appearing on the show.

Instead, the makers could shake it up with unusual and offbeat pairings that have nothing to do with the upcoming films. We have seen such pairings working well in the past- take Priyanka Chopra-Kareena Kapoor Khan for instance, or even Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone!

Name-dropping Alia Bhatt in every episode

It’s no secret that Karan Johar is very fond of Alia Bhatt. Last season, it seemed like KJo found ways to bring her up in every episode, sometimes even during irrelevant conversations. Fans of the show were quick to point out on social media that Alia had featured in conversations of almost all episodes in some shape or form. This is a trend that can be easily avoided by the host this season, as it also plays into allegations of favoritism that Karan is often accused of.

Asking only relationship questions

One of the main features of Koffee With Karan has always been the dating rumours that either got confirmed or started by the guests. KJo’s masterfully crafted questions combined with the comfort actors feel on the show would always bring out some spicy relationship gossip. However, looking at how big the rumors get, the actors appearing on the show are always on the defensive on questions about relationships. While we love some gossip on rumored romances in B-Town, overdoing it can feel like a repetitive trope rather than an entertaining feature.

Favoring one guest

During last season, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the KWK couch together. After watching the episode, many netizens accused KJo of favoring Janhvi over Sara. So much so, that he was also asked about it by the jury members of the Koffee Awards! While Karan Johar justified why it came across that he was being partial, we would like to see him being unbiased in all episodes this time.

No more matchmaking

Most people love watching Karan Johar play Cupid, and it’s true that he has brought quite a few Bollywood jodis together. But once again, too much of the same thing begins to get boring real quick, and might even seem orchestrated after a point. While we love to see KJo play matchmaker, we are hoping this season has a lot more to offer beyond marriages, matchmaking, etc.

We’ll have to wait and watch what this new season brings! So far, the promos of Koffee With Karan 8 look promising, and we can’t wait for the show to premiere.

