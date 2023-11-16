Koffee with Karan 8: Netizens love Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘camaraderie’; hail episode as 'best'

The fourth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 treated viewers to the captivating presence of Bollywood's dazzling divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. The episode unfolded with an intriguing and enjoyable conversation, offering insights into both their personal and professional lives. The chemistry between these highly acclaimed actresses provided a glimpse of their close bond as friends and sisters-in-law.

The vibe check game added an extra layer of wit and charm, while Alia and Kareena skillfully navigated the rapid-fire round. Now, netizens who have already savored this glamorous episode are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and reviews.

Netizens love Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Koffee with Karan 8 episode

Twitter saw a flood of reactions from netizens after the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8 was released on November 16 at midnight. Viewers couldn't help but shower appreciation on the heartwarming camaraderie between Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia received special compliments for her humility, while Kareena was lauded for her confidence.

One fan said, “Another favorite episode of #KoffeeWithKaran. Simply loved it. The OG Kareena really got back after a long time. Alia was also incredible. Adored this camaraderie. We deserve a film with both of them. @DharmaMovies.”

Another person noted, “Refreshing change – no controversies in the latest #KoffeeWithKaran episode! Spicing up the #KoffeeWithKaran scene! Bebo's confidence, Alia being Alia – a lively and interesting episode. No sugar-coating! #KareenaKapoorKhan #AliaBhatt.”

A user exclaimed, “#AliaBhatt & #KareenaKapoorKhan in #KoffeeWithKaran episode is my MOST FAV & BEST episode so far. Not bcz they are my favs but bcz it was genuinely so much fun! I laughed so much! So happy for this epi! They love each other so much!”

A netizen praised, “It was a nice and chill episode with a Lil bit of spice here n there. I absolutely loved how Alia said that she thrives to be the best but wasn't ready to accept that she is best currently. It shows how much humbled she is n how much she craves to do good work. #AliaBhatt.”

A tweet read, “Bebo will always be the IT girl ahh something about her ughh can't put into words but watching her rlly feels so good no matter what, she always hits right. #KareenaKapoor.”

One fan expressed, “Genuinely feel it was the best episode out of the others. Too funny....karan made it more interesting and funny with his expressions. Alia just whacked left and right and gave it back to the trollers … bebo was bebo #aliabhatt #KareenaKapoorKhan #KoffeeWithKaran #karanjohar.”

New episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 drop every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

