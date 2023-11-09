Koffee with Karan 8: Netizens love Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s bond; praise them for ‘maturity’

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 featured the dazzling actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on the illustrious couch. The conversation unfolded with intriguing revelations, as the two glamorous stars delved into the details of their love lives. Beyond the gossip, they also dived into discussions about their individual career trajectories and shared insights into their future aspirations.

In a riveting rapid-fire round, Sara and Ananya skillfully tackled a barrage of questions, showcasing their wit and charm. At midnight, eager netizens tuned in to witness the show and now, social media is buzzing with their opinions and reactions about the episode.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about the third episode of Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan 8. They praised the bond between the duo of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday and found their way of answering very mature.

One fan said, “Over anything else I just loved how cute and healthy Sara and Ananya's bond is. Them asking for advice from eo, hanging out, discussing stuff, in real life, shows how secure and beautiful aura their friendship is surrounded with. #KoffeeWithKaran8 #SaraAliKhan #AnanyaPanday.”

A netizen wrote, “You can really see how much sara & ananya hv grown up and some of the things they are talking about is so mature and really gets me ahh loving the epi so far you go girls #SaraAliKhan #AnanyaPanday.”

Another admirer stated, “Loved Sara Ananya kwk episode. They have a really good bond with each other also their answers for every questions were good #SaraAliKhan #AnanyaPanday.”

A user expressed, “Both girls have inspiring and fun banter to watch. I really like how Ananya grows, and she is full of positive energy. Sara is so confident and very clear in her thoughts about relationships. I love to watch them on a big screen! Love u both! #KoffeeWithKaran8.”

A tweet read, “So real & honest an actress can be. I really like her (#SaraAliKhan) ..it's really cool not be covered with fake layer of anything in general. Loving it and even #AnanyaPanday she is really mature now since her last episode. Way to go girls..”

The episode can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

