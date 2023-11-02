Koffee With Karan 8: Netizens love Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for being 'real'; call it 'best episode'

Following the successful first episode, the highly anticipated second episode of Koffee with Karan 8, which focuses on honoring the remarkable Deol family legacy premiered today. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, the well-known Deol siblings, made their joint appearance on the show hosted by Karan Johar after a gap of 18 years. Now, netizens have taken to their social media handles to shower their love on the episode featuring the Deol brothers.

Netizens shower their love on Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Today, on November 2, the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 premiered. The Koffee couch was graced by the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. After watching the episode in which the Deol brothers discussed different aspects of their movies and careers, also revealing interesting insights, fans have now taken to their X handle (Formerly known as Twitter) to praise both Sunny and Bobby for speaking “straight from their heart” and called it “one of the best episodes”.

One user wrote, “Today's episode of deol brothers was so clean, pure and straight from the heart, hope it will stay the same. Till now best season of KWK. @DisneyPlus #KoffeeWithKaran.”

Check out his tweet:

Another user called Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol “real” for their simple and down-to-earth nature and expressed that it was one of the best episodes. He wrote, “KWK S8E2. Straight from the heart of the Deols.. @iamsunnydeol #BobbyDeol are just so real .. This episode is one of the most amazing episodes in the history of KWK ..Love, Humility and Simplicity -- That's how you will remember the deol legacy @aapkadharam #KoffeeWithKaran.” HAVE A LOOK:

Some users also expressed how they loved the AV from their family Sunny Deol’s love for teddy bears. One user wrote, “I absolutely LOVE the #KoffeeWithKaran episode with @iamsunnydeol & @thedeol Both Bobby & Sunny ji are so much fun to watch together. They were funny, emotional & they spoke from the heart. Loved the Dharam ji quiz, the family messages & Sunny ji’s teddy bear love is so cute,” and added a red heart emoji.

Another user spoke about how he “loved” the episode for the Deol brothers’ “soft-hearted” nature as they turned emotional after watching their family’s AV. He wrote, “LOVED #BobbyDeol and #SunnyDeol in #KoffeeWithKaran today's ep, Behind that tough exterior there's this soft heart,they got tears in their eyes after listening to their family's AV. and Bobby in Animal's last scene. ufff Baba #KoffeeWithKaran8,” and added a string of fire emojis and a hedart eye emoji.

Have a look at the tweets:

Check out some more fan reactions to the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8:

Work Front of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel. He has Baap and Apne 2 in the pipeline. Bobby Deol on the other hand will be next seen in the upcoming film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The new episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday.

