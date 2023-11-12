Koffee with Karan 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt calls show ‘controversial’; Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to tiff with Gadar 2’s Ameesha Patel

The glamor quotient is set to soar as sister-in-laws Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan gear up to make an appearance on the next episode of Koffee with Karan 8.

Pic Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar

Koffee with Karan 8 has been serving up spicy and engaging conversations with celebrity duos, and the excitement is set to escalate with the upcoming episode featuring divas Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The newly released promo offers a sneak peek into their chat, promising a lot of fun as they decode their relationship. They also delve into the topic of Kareena's past tiff with Ameesha Patel on Karan Johar's show.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Koffee with Karan 8 promo has been released

The next episode of Koffee with Karan 8 promises a delightful treat for fans as powerhouse actresses Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan take the spotlight. The promo for the fourth episode showcases the duo in chic outfits, exuding glamor and grace. Kareena expresses her excitement about returning to the show, while Alia playfully dubs the iconic couch as 'controversial' with a K.

The banter unfolds as they try to decode their relationship as 'nanad' and 'bhabhi.' Kareena humorously reminds host Karan Johar, "You should know, you made K3G." She cheekily adds, "I am not anyone’s bhabhi." 

Alia showcases her go-to dance move, and the playful exchange continues as Karan questions Kareena about not attending Gadar 2’s party and brings up her history with Ameesha Patel. Kareena, in her trademark style, remarks that she is ignoring Karan. 

The episode promises a rendezvous full of wit, charm, and candid moments that fans won't want to miss. It is set to drop on November 16 on Disney+ Hotstar.

