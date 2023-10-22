Koffee with Karan 8 PROMO: Deepika Padukone admits she is married to 'Rocky Randhawa' Ranveer Singh; duo recalls 2015 proposal

The teaser for the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, featuring the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has now been unveiled.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Koffee with Karan 8 PROMO (Pic Courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar)

The much-anticipated eighth season of Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee with Karan is set to premiere in the coming days. The show offers a closer look into the lives of renowned celebrities and treats fans with lots of gossip. The promotional teaser for the first episode, featuring the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has been revealed. In this episode filled with fun and games, Deepika playfully confesses to being married to Ranveer's character 'Rocky Randhawa.' The couple also delves into the topic of Ranveer's proposal in 2015, promising an entertaining and insightful start to the new season.

The promo of the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 has been released. In the episode, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will grace Karan Johar's show and reveal lots of gossip during the conversation. In the promo, the duo is seen entering looking stunning while twinning in black outfits. Karan welcomed them as 'Bollywood royalty' and called them 'smoking hot'.

