Koffee with Karan 8 Promo: Netizens gush over Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; 'Blockbuster episode loading'

The sneak peek of the opening episode of the latest season of Karan Johar’s beloved talk show, Koffee with Karan, has taken the internet by storm. Fans, who had eagerly awaited the revelation of the celebrity duo gracing the infamous couch, were not disappointed. The promo, featuring the couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has not only met but exceeded expectations.

In this much-anticipated appearance, Ranveer and Deepika open up about their marriage, recounting anecdotes about their proposal and more. Netizens, unable to contain their excitement, flooded social media with appreciation and admiration for the power couple. The teaser has become a talking point, with fans expressing their excitement for the first episode of Koffee with Karan 8 to witness the fun and interesting revelations promised by this powerhouse couple.

Netizens react to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s promo from Koffee with Karan 8

The promo of Koffee with Karan Season 8 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was a delightful blend of fun and games. Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) gushed over the married couple and reacted to their endearing moments in the promo. One fan said, “1. they are looking SOOOO GOOD 2. ‘I am married to rocky randhawa’ SEATED.”

Another user exclaimed, “They are literally made for eachother love them real bad.”

One netizen wrote, “Looks like a riot! Love these two together.”

A fan claimed, “Blockbuster episode loading.”

One person expressed, “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the best example of what a healthy relationship looks like and If they're not the real meaning of couple goals,then I don't know what else is.”

Here are more reactions:

More about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Koffee with Karan 8 promo

In the video, Karan Johar referred to them as 'Bollywood royalty,' setting the stage for a playful interaction. When quizzed about the prospect of dating Ranveer's character, Rocky Randhawa, Deepika responded, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa.” Ranveer also reveals that he proposed to Deepika in 2015. When questioned about her best onscreen chemistry besides her husband, Deepika mentioned, “I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see.” This prompts Ranveer to inject humor into the moment by mimicking Hrithik Roshan. The episode will drop on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8 PROMO: Deepika Padukone admits she is married to 'Rocky Randhawa' Ranveer Singh; duo recalls 2015 proposal