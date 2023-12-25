Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Saif Ali Khan says ‘I need my own episode’ as Sharmila Tagore shares ‘embarrassing stories’ about him

Have you been curious to find out who the next guests on Koffee With Karan season 8 will be? The promo of the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is finally out, and Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan are all set to grace the couch! If the promo is anything to go by, the episode is going to be a lot of fun with some interesting, and embarrassing stories shared by the mother-son duo!

Koffee With Karan 8 promo featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore

The show’s host Karan Johar dropped the promo of the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. The promo shows Saif saying, “I don't know what to expect. And I still know what to expect." KJo tells Saif he is looking 'bewildered', to which he replied, "As I often am, on this couch."

Karan then asked Sharmila Tagore when was the last time she reprimanded her son. Saif interrupted and said that it was just a minute ago! Meanwhile, Karan asked Saif about how his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has rubbed off on him. “Done what on me?" asked a bewildered Saif. “Rubbed off on you. It wasn't a vulgar question, Saif,” replied Karan Johar.

Sharmila Tagore reveals ‘embarrassing stories’ about Saif Ali Khan

Meanwhile, when Karan asked Sharmila Tagore about Saif’s college days, Sharmila Tagore said, “He didn't go to the university. He asked the air hostess out and they went out somewhere." Saif said that the ‘dalliances are exaggerated.’ He then hilariously added, “That's why we are here. To share embarrassing stories about me." He then concluded by saying, “I need my own episode, man!”

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, “A royal brew is on the menu for this week! Catch the mother - son duo, Sharmila Tagore & Saif Ali Khan on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8.

#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar.”

