Koffee with Karan 8 Promo: Sara Ali Khan calls ex-boyfriend talk 'auspicious'; Ananya Panday discusses 'Aashiqui'

Koffee with Karan 8 has set the stage for a spectacular season, presenting viewers with honest and candid conversations in its initial episodes. The recently unveiled promo for the upcoming third episode, featuring the glamorous duo Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, is anticipated to be fiery, serving up a generous dose of gossip about their love lives, including revelations about shared ex-boyfriends.

The buzz is at its peak as the promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8 featuring the close-knit duo Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday hits the scene. Gracing Karan Johar's couch, the actresses are geared up to spill the beans on some intriguing gossip surrounding their past and present romances. In the promo, Karan introduces them as 'highly inflammable girls.' Sara stuns in a red dress, while Ananya radiates beauty in a black ensemble. The two, with their quirky expressions and charming gestures, promise a delightful and entertaining episode ahead.

Karan mentions their common ex-boyfriends, prompting Sara to respond with humor, "That’s a very good start to the show. I like auspicious talk." Ananya subtly hints at addressing the 'Liger' in the room. The host then poses a cheeky question to Sara about something Ananya had but she didn't, to which Sara replies, "A night manager," possibly alluding to Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya's rumored boyfriend associated with a series of that name.

Ananya blushes at the teasing, and Karan playfully continues by asking about her nights and if she has ever been 'gumraah' in love. Ananya responds with a smile, "Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai," realizing her slip of the tongue and amusingly asking herself to stop talking.

The full promo is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

More about Koffee with Karan 8

The talk show has showcased the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as well as the engaging interaction between siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. A guest reveal promo has already given a sneak peek into upcoming celebrity duos, featuring the likes of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, and Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The anticipation is at its peak as viewers eagerly await these personal and revealing conversations with their favorite stars.

The new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is set to premiere on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

