Koffee with Karan 8 Promo: SOTY boys Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra have new name for KJo; ‘Karan Johar Ghar Tode’

Koffee With Karan Season 8 has already treated the audience to four delightful episodes featuring dynamic celebrity pairs. Now, the talk show is gearing up for the next entertaining installment, featuring the charismatic duo Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. The newly released promo offers a glimpse of their lively banter, where they discuss relationships, share revelations, and even coin a new name for the host.

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 promises an entertaining session as the charming actors, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, take center stage on the infamous couch. Varun donned a dapper black casual outfit paired with a leather jacket, while Sidharth exuded charm in a blue blazer over a white t-shirt and jeans.

In the introduction, Karan Johar humorously mentions that while the world sees them as ideal husbands, on his couch, these boys are nothing but “Kens without their Barbies.” During the conversation, Varun playfully requests Karan to ensure their relationship remains intact.

In a lighthearted remark, Karan jokingly said, “On My Name is Khan, you all were definitely having steamy affairs with the costume department,” which is denied by Sidharth. Varun recalled a character in his father David Dhawan’s film named 'Shaadiram ghar jode,' prompting the boys to give a playful name to KJo, calling him ‘Karan Johar ghar tode.’

Karan asked Sidharth to name one thing Varun had that he didn’t. Sidharth's response was, "A big a*s." Varun, taking it in stride, humorously commented, "smooth as velvet."

The full promo is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

A special promo has been released, providing a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 8. In addition to the Varun and Sidharth episode, viewers can anticipate intriguing conversations with Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn, in the future.

For an unmissable dose of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's camaraderie, mark your calendars and stream the episode on November 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

