Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol are unabashed; open up on Gadar 2 organic collections, Dharmendra’s RRKPK kiss

Following the fiery opening of the show with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to premiere its second episode. This time, the spotlight is on the dynamic duo of brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, adding another layer of excitement to Karan Johar's talk show. The promo for the upcoming episode has just been released, offering a sneak peek into the unfiltered and engaging conversation. Topics range from Sunny's latest blockbuster Gadar 2 to discussions about Salman Khan and the much-talked-about kiss of their father Dharmendra in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol grace the second episode of Koffee with Karan 8

The anticipation for the second episode of Koffee with Karan 8 reached a new high as Karan Johar shared the promo on his Instagram on Monday, October 30. The promo kicks off with Karan expressing his honor to have the 'legacy movie stars', Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, on the show. Sunny exuded charm in a light gray suit, while Bobby opted for a vibrant blue and yellow printed shirt. Karan gives them a standing ovation, acknowledging their success.

The conversation delves into the box office success of Sunny's film Gadar 2, dubbed as 'organic,' and Bobby recalls Salman Khan's pivotal role in reviving his career. They discuss Salman telling Bobby, 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, tere bhai ki peeth pe chadh ke gaya tha aur mai aage badha hun’ (When my career wasn't doing well, I climbed on your brother's back and moved forward). Bobby's response? “Mamu mujhe teri peeth pe chadne de na” (Let me climb on your back).

Watch the full promo here!

The talk also touches on their father Dharmendra's kiss in Karan's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny remarks, "My Dad can do whatever he likes, and he gets away with it." And if that's not enough, there are revelations about Sunny's teddy bear fetish and more juicy details to look forward to!

New episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 drop every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. Mark your calendars for this entertainment-packed episode featuring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, set to premiere on November 2.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar reveals why imposter game from Koffee with Karan 8 will be dropped; shares update on next film