Koffee With Karan 8 promo: Vicky Kaushal reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him and it is all things HILARIOUS

Koffee With Karan 8 has already been treating the audience with full on entertainment with fans’ favorite stars gracing the couch. After the dynamic sister duo, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, the next show will be graced by the top stars of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. The newly released promo yet again promises a full on amusing conversations and revelations about their partners.

Vicky Kaushal makes hilarious revelations about Katrina Kaif

Today, on December 4, a while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped the new promo of Koffee With Karan 8. The show will be graced by what the show host refers to as ‘the beauty and the bahadur’- Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

During the candid conversation, the promo begins with Vicky telling the show host, hum Karan yahan shuddhi katne aaye hain (We’re here to purify ourselves) leaving the show host surprised. In addition to this, during the game round, Karan Johar asks the duo to tell three things that your partner (Katrina Kaif) calls you. To this, the Sam Bahadur had a witty response as he shared, “Booboo, Baby and aeyy,” leaving the KJo and Kiara burst into hysterical laughter.

Furthermore, in the promo, both the dynamic pair of guests are seen performing the hook steps of iconic dance numbers including Chikni Chameli. During the episode, the show host asks to take a shot if they’re messier than their partner, to which, Vicky takes a full bottom-up and KJo remarks, “Dirty boy, dirty girl!”

The two twinned in their best, dressed in black. While Kiara Advani looked chic in an off-shoulder dress with open messy hairdo. The actress carried a dewy make-up and pearled bracelet. Vicky, on the other hand, looked suave in a black tuxedo.

Notably, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal have shared screen space in Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera.

As of now, Koffee With Karan 8 has been graced by the power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Deol brother-Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra.

The brand-new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 drops every Thursday at midnight on Disney+Hotstar.

