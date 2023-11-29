Koffee With Karan 8: Rani Mukerji admits she wasn't very talkative with Kajol in 2000s

The much talked about Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8 has been making waves ever since its inception. Now, the latest episode will be graced by the leading ladies of Bollywood, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. While the promo of the episode has already left fans quite excited as it promises some really exciting revelations and engaging conversation. Amongst others, Rani Mukerji has also confessed that she and Kajol would speak less in the 2000s.

Rani Mukerji confesses speaking less to Kajol during the 2000s

The upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8 will be graced by the cousins, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. According to a report published in The Times of India, during the episode, the show host, KJo asked Rani, “Aishwarya or Kajol, who did you exchange lesser words within the 2000s?”

To this, Rani exclaimed, “Kajol didi.”

For the episode, Rani will appear in a chic lime-colored dress with ruffled sleeves and open hairdo and Kajol will make a stylish appearance in an off-shoulder maroon colored gown.

Karan Johar spills beans on Aditya Chopra-Rani Mukerji's wedding

In addition to this, during the episode, Karan Johar also talked about his best friend and filmmaker Aditya Chopra and his wedding with Rani. According to IANS, Addressing Kajol, KJo called Aditya Chopra his best friend and stated that it’s Rani and Aditya who initiated the concept of destination wedding amongst movie stars.

He further added, "I don't even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later."

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director went on to stated Aditya telling him, “Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you, if I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication at that time newspapers were still dominating.”

Talking about the time, Karan admitted being getting hyper and hysterical.

About Koffee With Karan 8

Koffee With Karan 8 has up until now been graced by the power-couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt, Deol brothers-Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan.

The brand-new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops midnight every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

