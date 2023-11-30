Koffee With Karan 8: Rani Mukerji and Kajol reflect on distance between their families; ‘It was a bit strange’

The latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 dropped on Thursday (November 30) at midnight. At the chat show, two beauties of the entertainment industry and cousin sisters, Kajol and Rani Mukerji spilled lots of Koffee on the couch. They also spoke about the time when they didn't talk to each other in the 2000s.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol reveal why they didn't speak to each other

This sixth episode of KWK Season 8 was one of the most entertaining and will keep tickling your funnybones. On the couch were cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji who had so much blast that the host, filmmaker Karan Johar had to pause for a while and take a break from all the laughing and giggling. While together, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actresses also addressed how they weren't talking to each other much in the 2000s.

KJo has known both of them personally and professionally. Hence, while talking to them, he highlighted how the ladies weren’t on talking terms with each other despite being related. Responding to it, the Dilwale actress said, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

When quizzed if she also felt the distance, the Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress responded positively. She divulged, “Because I have known her as a kid and she was Kajol didi for me and it was a bit stranger. I guess when you grow apart you really don’t know the reason why because you don’t meet that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. But Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family. So, it was a bit strange.”

This is how Kajol and Rani Mukerji built up their relationship

After Karan asked how they finally ended up building up their relationship, Rani said, “More after our dads passed away,” to this Kajol added, “It’s just an organic thing.” Explaining further, the Hichki star added, “As families when you lose your loved ones... I was close to Kajol’s dad. When you go through tough times and losses, that’s when everybody comes closer.”

