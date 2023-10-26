Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh breaks silence on delivering 3 flops in a row: ‘Went through a lot’

Ranveer Singh is an actor who has proved his mettle in the Hindi film industry. The actor who made his debut in 2010 with Maneesh Sharma’s romantic comedy film Band Baaja Baaraat has led many blockbuster hit movies. However, he has also gone through a rough patch in his career. In episode one of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actor spoke about delivering three flops in a row.

Ranveer Singh talks about delivering three consecutive flop films

During his heart-to-heart chat with filmmaker Karan Johar on his talk show, Ranveer Singh finally addressed dealing with three unsuccessful movies in a row. He said, “I went through a lot, especially after Cirkus (2022).”

Going back in time, he shared, “Let me take you back to the pandemic. Coming out of the pandemic, we had this lovely film 83 (2021) which everybody loved. It just released at the wrong time. 48 hours before the release, we lost key markets because they all shut down due to Omicron. Unfortunately, a lovely film had the stigma of being a commercial underperformer.”

The following year, his comedy movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released which also failed to chase big numbers. “Jayeshbhai Jordaar was again, a lovely, well-intentioned film which ultimately found its audience on streaming which, in the post-pandemic climate, it’s where it belongs.”

Talking about his third flop movie Cirkus, he said, “In Cirkus, I had limited contribution and limited responsibility. So, I can’t really beat myself up over it. Having said that, I had not seen three major flops in a row. So, it was new to me,” the actor shared adding that after 3 months of its release, he wasn’t at his best.

“But then, I came to terms with everything that’s happening with me and around me and I’ve been fine. I have come out of it with more gratitude in my heart than ever before. I look at my life and I see blessings and abundance. I’m still here, doing what I love to do for a living. I look at my life and only see blessings,” Ranveer concluded.

