Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone debut together at Karan Johar’s chat show post marriage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adored couples in town. The duo never fails to dish out major couple goals every time they step out in the city. Ranveer and Deepika, who were last seen in the song Current Laga Re from Cirkus, are now all set to grace the first episode of Karan Johar’s highly anticipated show, Koffee With Karan 8. This will be for the first time that DeepVeer will appear on the show post their dreamy wedding.

Details about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s KWK 8 episode revealed

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as a couple enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Fans go gaga every time they indulge in social media PDA. Now, the most loved duo is all set to be seen on the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The news of their first appearance on the chat show after their marriage has already got their fans quite excited.

Reportedly, Deepika and Ranveer, who fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, will be seen enjoying a heartfelt conversation. People who were present on the sets or who have already watched the episode are in love with the couple’s candidness. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the promo of their episode!

Interestingly, Karan will be inviting ‘newly married couples’ too on the couch this time. He mentioned the same in the first promo of Koffee With Karan 8. Fans were quick to guess that he was talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Reportedly, other celebs like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and The Archies gang, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Varun Dhawan are expected to grace the show.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty shot an interesting episode. They will be seen sharing priceless anecdotes about their friendship. Our sources also revealed that their episode is all things fun. They enjoyed a lot during the rapid fire segment too. Before heading to Hyderabad to shoot for Singham Again, the actor-director duo shot the episode.

Koffee With Karan 8 will premiere on an OTT platform on October 26.

About Singham Again

Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a cop named Shakti Shetty. Her first look as Shakti was launched recently and it took internet by storm. Apart from them, the film also features Ajay, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in important roles. On October 19, the makers launched Tiger’s first look as ACP Satya. The film will release on Independence Day 2024.

