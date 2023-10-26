Koffee with Karan 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s aww-worthy PDA moments that make us believe 'true love exists'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to anxiety and depression.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off the latest season of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan last night, donning all-black ensembles and exuding charm and elegance. The duo captivated viewers with their honesty, banter, and, notably, their endearing public display of affection. From Ranveer's preference to sit close to Deepika to his comforting kisses as she shared her experiences with mental health, and Deepika consoling him with kisses after he lost the rapid-fire round, the couple truly stole our hearts. Netizens have been flooding social media with reactions to the couple's love-filled antics, unable to contain their excitement and admiration for Ranveer and Deepika.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone steal hearts with their PDA on Koffee with Karan 8

The premiere episode of Koffee with Karan 8 dropped on October 26 at midnight, bringing together Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for the first time on the talk show. The couple engaged in candid conversations, sharing insights into their dating journey, marriage, and personal anecdotes.

The cherry on the top was their delightful display of affection. Be it Ranveer kissing Deepika's shoulders during her discussion on anxiety issues to the exchange of 'pyaari' forehead and cheek kisses, their intimate connection had us all emotional. The way they sat, wrapped up in each other, left us in awe, reinforcing our belief in the existence of true love.

Netizens react to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA on Koffee with Karan 8

The emotional connection and affectionate gestures between the couple didn't go unnoticed by the netizens either. Check out how the fans reacted to their heartwarming moments.

One fan said, “Deepika and Ranveer are such honest people. I love how they respect and admire each other. And when Karan was talking about Deepika's depression, those little reassurance kisses were so heartwarming and wholesome. I actually cried watching that episode.”

Another person wrote, “I mean to have your husband kiss your shoulders this romantically on national television. That guy worships the floor she walks on. Deepika and Ranveer are the 'it couple' in B-Town.”

A user expressed, “I liked the little gestures that they have and do throughout the episode like how Ranveer always kisses her shoulder whenever he wants or whenever he feels like she needs some sort of reassurance and comfort I love LOVE how she always put her arm on his leg.”

This person also pointed out, “The way Deepika babied him is SO CUTE Ranveer loves to be showered with pyaari from his baby.”

A fan stated, “Ranveer giving reassuring kisses to DP when Karan is talking to her about one time when she had an anxiety attack. What a green flag of a partner!! I love her for being so vulnerable and brave. And I love him for holding her through it."

Here are some more reactions:

Clearly, Ranveer and Deepika's endearing moments were a hit with everyone! If you haven't caught the charm-filled episode yet, you can stream Koffee with Karan Season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

