Koffee with Karan 8: Ranveer Singh has message for critics on his casting in Don 3: 'Ek chance de do'

The eighth season of Koffee with Karan kicked off with a bang, featuring the dynamic power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the first guests on Karan Johar's talk show. The rapid-fire round, known for its fiery questions, lived up to its reputation with Ranveer delivering a slew of interesting responses. Notably, he had a message for critics of his casting in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated project, Don 3. Additionally, Ranveer revealed his perspective on who Deepika looked the best on-screen with. He also provided keywords to craft AI replicas of both Deepika and Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer Singh’s message for people questioning his casting in Don 3

In the first episode of Season 8 of Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh faced a rapid-fire question, prompting him to deliver an automated message to those who thought he wasn’t the right fit for the role in Don 3. In response, Ranveer asserted, "Ek chance dedo, 12-13 saal me thik thak hi kaam kiya hai maine, toh ek mauka toh banta hai" (Give me a chance, I have done decent work in the last 12-13 years, so I deserve a chance).

Farhan Akhtar created waves on the internet when he announced the much-awaited third installment of his renowned franchise, Don. A teaser featuring Ranveer's first look has already been unveiled, showcasing the actor in a stylish avatar as he delivers the iconic dialogues of his character. The filming for this highly anticipated project is slated to commence in 2025.

Ranveer Singh gives keywords to create AI replicas of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

In the same segment, Ranveer Singh was tasked with providing three keywords to craft an accurate AI replica of his co-star from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt. His creative response included "a white cat, Casper the friendly ghost, sakhi."

When it came to describing his wife Deepika Padukone for an AI replica, Ranveer humorously stated, "Replica iska ban nahi sakta" (Her replica cannot be made). However, he went on to share three distinctive keywords: "sunshine, Tweety Bird, Pebbles Flintstone."

Ranveer, when asked about who Deepika looks best on-screen with, he cheekily pointed to himself. However, when prompted by Karan to choose someone else, he named Shah Rukh Khan.

