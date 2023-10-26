Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh opens up about time he met Deepika Padukone at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home

If you’re an avid Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fan then you might have burnt the midnight oil to watch the lovely couple make their debut together after marriage on Koffee With Karan 8. As they opened up the season, the celebrity couple delved deep into their relationship. Ranveer also revealed the time when he met Deepika at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home to prep for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Ranveer Singh recalls meeting with Deepika Padukone at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home

During episode one of Koffee With Karan 8, when Karan Johar asked Ranveer if he walked into the film Ram-Leela with the intention to impress Deepika, the actor responded with a firm ‘no’. He continued that the movie was supposed to happen with him and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. However, despite everything being ready, Kareena had to exit it a week ago. “Now, we’re sitting and wondering who to cast. And Cocktail had just happened. There was a discussion in the office happening around ‘who should we take’ and I was batting for team Deepika because I had just seen Cocktail and she got cast.” shared Ranveer Singh.

Further speaking, the actor divulged that at the script reading session at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home, he was sitting at the table. “The heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea and she is in white chikankari. Her hair is blowing and that is how she entered.” This cinematic entry of Deepika Padukone got Ranveer going ‘Oh My God’. Talking about ‘the moment’, he shared that at lunch, crab was served. While eating the seafood, he noticed that a piece of crab was stuck in her teeth. “I was a bit of a smartass. So, I’m like ‘You got a little something’, she’s like ‘acha, clean it’. I was like, ‘okaaay’ and then I took my pinkie finger and cleaned a little bit of crab and this to me was like putting my hand in a socket. I got a 440-volt shock. So there that moment of spark happened,” he smiled. The way he explained the incident does feel like it was meant to be. At least, that's what I feel.

