Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh talks about Deepika Padukone’s battle with depression: 'I felt helpless'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental illness and depression.

In the past, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone opened up about her battle with mental illness and how she was able to cope with it over time. Now, in the opening episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8, Ranveer Singh shared how he dealt with it and supported his wife in the best possible way.

Ranveer Singh talks about Deepika Padukone’s battle with depression

When anyone suffers from mental illness, the entire family and the people close to them also get affected by it. Additionally, they also have the biggest responsibility to handle the person with utmost care and compassion. When Deepika Padukone was going through depression, Ranveer Singh was by her side.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor shared that it took a long time and a lot for him to understand adding that it comes down to your intent as a partner. Speaking about the first time it happened, he said, “When it first happened in 2014, I was shooting. She called and she said ‘I’ve had a blackout and I’ve had a fall. Can you come home?' I cut the call and I was on my bike and when I saw her, something wasn’t right. She’s in front, she’s looking at you but she’s not all there,” he added.

Sharing about the time when he realized that this was a serious problem, the Gully Boy actor divulged, “One day at breakfast she was sitting across me and she was just crying and there were just tears. Copious tears flowing down.” When he asked DP what happened, she didn’t know what to say to him. “She’s like ‘I don’t know’. I got up and went to her and I was like tell me. The reason I remember that vividly is because it was that moment where I felt completely helpless.” Unaware of what to do, he called Deepika’s family who flew down to her in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh created a safe space for her

In episode one of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8, Deepika Padukone shared that she wanted to bring a change and positively impact lives. Hence, she spoke about her battle with depression in 2014. For the past decade, she has been on medication. “It’s work every day.” She added that the fact that he created a safe space for her. “It told me a lot about the person that he is.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

