Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh wants to ditch flamboyant fashion; credits Deepika Padukone for insight

Ranveer Singh has pretty much turned men's fashion in India upside down, and it's been a refreshing change, to say the least. His style is all about being loud, proud, and completely off the beaten path. Think bold floral and heart prints, a color palette that's all over the place (with a special love for pinks and purples), and accessories that would make your grandma's jewelry box jealous. These aren't things you usually associate with men's clothing, but Ranveer rocks them like it's nobody's business.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone debuted as a couple on Koffee With Karan. This time, Ranveer, the fashion maverick, decided to go monochrome and looked dapper as ever. Although his bold and audacious fashion choices are lapped up by enthusiasts and fans alike, the interesting part, though, is that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star shared that he's looking to be remembered for his acting chops rather than his flamboyant fashion.

Ranveer Singh wants people to remember him for his acting, not his flashy fashion

Karan Johar isn't just known for his chat show, but also for asking the questions that make you go, "Hmm!" During the show, Karan Johar posed an interesting question to Ranveer Singh. He asked if there were times when Ranveer felt the need to tone down his fashion choices due to a need to reconfigure his public image.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director even shared his own experience, how he had moments where he wore clothes that didn't quite match his image as a filmmaker or his age. He's been through the whole gamut, from getting trolled for his fashion choices to people questioning why he's wearing what he's wearing.

In response, Ranveer acknowledged that he values everyone's opinions but ultimately does what feels right to him. "I felt like I wanted to not wear those clothes," he said.

I want you to talk about me. I was hoping people would get past what I was wearing,” expressed Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone advised toning down, Sanjay Leela Bhansali liked the subtlety

What's interesting is that Ranveer also revealed that it was Deepika who offered him an insightful perspective. Singh shared “Actually, Deepika pointed that out one day, when we were having a conversation. She said that you come off as a supremely confident person, but you’re actually underconfident. You should stop distracting people from who you are with all these flashy clothes and that really resonated with me”.

“I went to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and I was wearing all black that day, and he told me, You’re looking amazing. Because of the monochrome, your face is coming out more. You must keep this going. ” Singh added. The Gully Boy actor went on to express how he values Bhansali's advice. He recalled that Bhansali was also the one who encouraged him to keep facial hair, being the first to suggest it.

Singh also shared how he once Googled himself and stumbled upon a Wikipedia page describing him as one of the highest-paid and most acclaimed actors, known for his flamboyant fashion. He doesn't want that to be his defining feature.

Honestly, I understand where Ranveer is coming from, but it would be quite exciting to see him experiment with a broader spectrum of styles. Maybe he could occasionally embrace his inner Elton John and surprise us all.

