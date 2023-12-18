Koffee with Karan 8: Rohit Shetty reveals how Ajay Devgn-Salman Khan react to success; duo discusses Ranveer Singh’s energy
The next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 features the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The audience can expect an abundance of banter and intriguing revelations.
The latest season of Koffee with Karan has already treated audiences to eight episodes filled with gossip and intriguing details about their beloved celebrities. The pairings in Season 8 have been a hit with viewers, and the upcoming episode promises another dynamic duo on the couch—Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The Singham Again pair is set to engage in captivating conversations about Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Koffee with Karan 8 Promo has been released
The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to feature the charismatic actor-director duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The newly released promo showcases both men looking incredibly dapper. In a lighthearted moment, host Karan Johar asks Ajay Devgn about his potential reaction to success, and Rohit amusingly interjected, stating that whether the film is a blockbuster or not, Ajay and Salman are often found chilling outside their vans on set.
When questioned about collaborating with the high-volatile Ranveer Singh, Rohit acknowledged the distinct energy he brought to the table, while Ajay, contrasting in personality, humorously remarked, “Either I shut him up or I shut my ear.” Ajay revealed that he's no longer invited to parties and remains unphotographed at airports, cheekily admitting that it's because he doesn't call the paparazzi himself.
In a fun session, Rohit singled out Ranveer Singh as the one who tends to change dialogues during a take, experiences meltdowns before difficult scenes, and goes bonkers at the wrap party.
The promo concluded with Ajay pointing out that Karan was once considered his sworn enemy in the industry, leaving the usually articulate host momentarily speechless.
Watch the full promo here:
To catch all the excitement, mark your calendars and tune into the next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 on December 21, on Disney+ Hotstar.
