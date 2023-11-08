Koffee With Karan 8: Saif Ali Khan to grace the show with mother Sharmila Tagore; Reports

Koffee With Karan, the famous chat show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is now back with its season 8. The show created quite a stir on social media with its first two episodes and guest reveal video which was dropped on social media a few days back.

The latest updates suggest that many more Bollywood who were not a part of the guest list reveal video, are set to appear in Koffee With Karan Season 8. The recently revealed list of guests includes many prominent names, including legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and her son, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore to appear in Koffee with Karan 8?

According to the latest reports by Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan, the celebrated Bollywood actor is set to make a comeback to Karan Johar's show, very soon. Interestingly, this time Khan is set to grace Koffee With Karan 8 with his mother, the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. In that case, this season will mark Tagore's long-awaited debut in the celebrated chat show.

The eighth season of the Star World show will also mark the Sacred Games actor's sixth appearance in it. For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan has earlier appeared on the various seasons of Koffee With Karan with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, and colleagues including Preity Zinta and others.

